Unforgettable Night: Trump gets a tour of the ‘Forbidden City’ and talks North Korea during Asia trip

BEIJING, CHINA -- President Donald Trump is in Beijing today as he continues his first trip to Asia. And he arrived to a red carpet welcome by the Chinese government.

But before POTUS even touched on any of the tough topics, his trip has already made history.

The Chinese president hosted the President and First Lady, with a dinner and gave them a tour of the Forbidden City. An honor not given to any other United States President!

And that's not all! The Trumps were also invited to the opera, to which Trump took to Twitter thanking them for an unforgettable night.

Who knows? Maybe the unforgettable night was just a way to butter up Trump for when the tough negotiations start on things like trade and North Korea. Trump is demanding that China cut back its ties with Pyongyang.

That was the unmistakable message dropped Tuesday night during an address at South Korea’s National Assembly. Trump also made it clear, Pyongyang shouldn't try its luck with the United States.

The president has spoken. You know we'll hear a response from North Korea soon. The question is, what will it be?