Twitter now has a 280 character limit!

Get your Twitter fingers ready! The signature 140 character limit is no more!

Everyone’s tweets, excluding those in Chinese, Korean and Japanese, now have a 280 character limit.

The social media staple began testing longer tweets back in September when it offered select users the chance to tweet longer.

The company has been under pressure from Wall Street to boost its growth and this was looked at as a potential solution.

The testing apparently got users more followers and interactions.