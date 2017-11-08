× Officials release names, ages of the 26 killed in church shooting

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX — 17 female victims, eight victims under the age of 16, a one year old, and one unborn child. That’s just some of the details about the 26 people killed when a gunman opened fire at a church in Sutherland Springs.

The Texas Department of Public Safety released the official list of names and ages on Wednesday. More details on the shooter, Devin Kelley, have also surfaced.

After digging through social media files, cops say Kelley attended church activities before carrying out his shooting rampage at First Baptist Church. He also picked on his friends while pushing an Anti-God agenda.

But while the small Texas town is working to get over the attack, people near and far are giving back. That includes Texas businessman, Trey Ganem, who is donating personalized caskets for the victims.

The world’s largest Baptist Denomination, The Southern Baptist Convention, plans to pay for all of the 26 victims funeral services.

This doesn’t include the number of GoFund Me pages created by the community for the victims families.