Injuries and court cases loom over Cowboys practice

FRISCO, TX — The Cowboys are riding high on a three game win streak, but there may be some speed bumps ahead.

With a big road game against the defending NFC champion Falcons, the Boys might be down three offensive stars.

Tyron Smith, the lynch pin to this dominant O-Line missed practice today with a groin injury and Dez Bryant was also out with his knee banged up.

“[Bryant] hurt his ankle in the game [vs. Kansas City] and he also hurt his knee in the game,” said head coach Jason Garrett. “We think it’s more of a bruise on his knee than its any structural damage.”

As for the third guy? Well, Ezekiel Elliott was practicing today, but he’ll probably be in New York tomorrow for his second circuit court hearing that could determine whether he plays or not for the rest of the season.

Of course this team’s mantra is still next man up, no matter who’s out.

“We’re going to run our offensive regardless of who’s in,” said Dak Prescott. “I’m sure if the quarterback changes we’re going to run the exact same offense that we run. For the most part it’s about coming in, controlling the things that we can control, giving a great effort and just studying the game plan for any running back or any receiver and just getting ready to go for Sunday.”

Still, there’s no spare Dez, Zeke or Tyron laying around, and if all three are out, this team could be in hot water when they go to Atlanta.