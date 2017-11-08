Fitt 33: Stay fit this holiday season with our Holiday Hustle Series! – Round 1

The holidays have arrived and so have the food temptations!

Stay active and on track with our Holiday Hustle Series: workout routines that can be done in the comfort of your own home, hotel room or during break time at work! Here we go!

Round 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REPEAT FOR 5 ROUNDS, 20 SECONDS ON, 20 SECONDS REST

- Kneeling Arm Raises - Kneel hip width apart, raise your arms shoulder height squeezing your shoulder blades together as you motion up and down.

- Diamond push ups - Create a triangle with your hands and place at the center of your chest. Push up through your chest and exhale when you're fully extended, slowly and controlled. Go at your own pace. These are meant to be challenging so keep pushing!

- Punches - Easy, but remember to tighten your core and breathe through all repetitions.