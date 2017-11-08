Dallas man arrested in DC for threats to kill White House cops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.--What could make a Dallas man go from professing religious beliefs to threatening White House cops?

The Secret Service arrested Michael Arega Monday for threatening to kill "all white police" officers at the White House.

His Facebook posts place him at an Ethiopian restaurant in Maryland on Sunday.

By late Monday morning, his posts had gone from religious to political.

"Put him on (sic) jail, Donald J. Trump," one post read.

Then, a few moments later, the post that really got attention: "Now I am going there to White House make sure kill all white police!" (sic)

His estranged wife saw that post and called cops in Montgomery County, Maryland.

They found out he had checked into a hotel a hotel in Silver Spring, but he was already gone when they got there.

They alerted the Secret Service, who found Arega on Pennsylvania Avenue near Lafayette Square--right across from the White House.

Arega worked as a field tester for Alpha Testing, a construction company in Dallas. They say he resigned a few hours before he left for D.C. They described him as very religious and said they had no problems with him.

His estranged wife told cops she was worried about his mental and emotional health.

"He taking medication to stable his mind," Tsigereda Tegegn told NewsFix on Tuesday. "I think he stopped taking his medication, so he's out of his mind."

Cops say Arega was not armed, so it's not clear exactly what he was planning.