Active shooter in town near Sutherland Springs ahead of Vice President Pence’s arrival

FLORESVILLE, Tx – Police are responding to a park in Floresville, Texas after shots were heard around the area.

The town is preparing for Vice President Mike Pence to arrive at Floresville High School later Wednesday evening.

According to police, a man fired two shots at a nursing home in the town, approximately a mile away from the high school.

There was a brief lockdown for all school campuses around the area, but was lifted at 5pm.

Pence is headed to Floresville for a vigil days after the deadly shooting that killed 26 people at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.