Trumps talks North Korea in South Korea, wants to make deal with Kim Jong-un

SOUTH KOREA — President Trump’s on a world tour and his latest stop is the Korean Peninsula. He plans to talk about North Korea’s so called nuclear threat while also hoping to make a deal with Kim Jong-Un.

If Kim refuses to back down, well, Trump’s got a plan B.

“We have a nuclear submarine, also positioned, we have many things happening that we hope, in fact, I’ll go a step further, we hope to God we never have to use,” he explained.

Trump is also calling on leaders around the world to stand up to Kim, after all, it’s said actions do speak louder than words.

“He is indeed threatening millions and millions of lives so needlessly, North Korea is a worldwide threat that requires worldwide action.”

Which may be why, Trump joined U.S. and South Korean troops for tacos at camp Humphreys, a military base in South Korea.

Troops in the area will reportedly be conducting a mock battle complete with aircraft carriers, guided-missile destroyers and submarines.