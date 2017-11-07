Spice of Blythe: Dallas Farmers Market Part 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- In this week's Spice of Blythe, Pink Magnolia Chef, Blythe Beck takes us to the Dallas Farmers Market!

Her first stop is at the Juha Ranch. Not only is Blythe a fan but she's also a customer! They sell beef, lamb and rabbit and have been at the Dallas Farmers Market for 10 years!

The next stop, is Bonton Farms. The non-profit farm is in South Dallas that provides produce for the food dessert in the poverty stricken area!

Blythe's Spice of Blythe this week: Head to your local farmers market! Make sure you love on your city taking care of those vendors. Learn their stories and make sure that you cook for the seasons!