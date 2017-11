Turns out rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs wants to be called “Diddy” after all, saying goodbye to the day-long “Brother Love” era.

He took to Instagram last night to tell the world he was joking, captioning his post, “I see you can’t play with the internet.”

I see you can't play with the internet 😎❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ be calm. Spread LOVE. A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

He never wanted to change his name to “Brother Love,” it’s just part of one of his alter egos.

So yes, you can go back to calling him Diddy, but if you still want to call him Love, he says that’s just fine too.