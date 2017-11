Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez has emerged as a potential Democratic challenger to Texas Governor Greg Abbott in 2018.

There are 35 days left until the candidate filing deadline for the primaries, and Texas Democrats are looking for a serious contender to take on Abbott.

In an interview, Valdez said she is in the "exploratory process," saying she's been approached and is listening.

Valdez is currently serving her fourth term as Sheriff of Dallas County.