Air Force’s mistake may have allowed church shooter to buy a gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas - New details about the man who claimed 26 lives when he went on a shooting spree at a Texas Baptist Church.

It appears an Air Force error may have allowed Devin Patrick Kelley to purchase guns even though legally, he shouldn't have been able to own one.

The U.S. Air Force admitting Monday night that it did not enter Kelley's domestic violence court martial conviction into a national database.

Kelley served a year in confinement after being convicted in 2012 of assaulting his young stepson and wife.

The former Air Force colonel who prosecuted Kelley described those attacks to CNN.

"During this time he would often be physically violent with his son, including violently shaking him, as a result of that, his step son had suffered fractures, had a sub-zero hematoma," Col. Don Christensen (Retired) said.

Entering that domestic violence charge into a national database would have alerted whoever sold Kelley his weapons that he was ineligible to own a gun.

Kelley had three guns in his possession during the shooting.

The Air Force inspector general is currently conducting an investigation.

Senator John McCain, Chairman of the Senate Armed Service Committee, also released a statement last night, saying,