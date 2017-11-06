White Supremacists claim Papa John’s as official pizza

Ever since Papa John’s NFL kneeling comments, the pizza chain has received plenty of backlash and been accused of racism.

Now, white supremacists and neo-nazis have come to the defense of the chain’s CEO John Schnatter, claiming his pizza as the official pizza of white supremacists.

The Daily Stomer, a white supremacist website, announced their new pizza choice on Thursday, but the chain released a statement to disassociate them from this claim.

“We do not want these individuals or groups to buy our pizza,” the company said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time the “alt-right” have claimed a brand as theirs officially. They’ve claimed NewBalance as their official shoes and Wendy’s as their official burger.