Majic Mic: Top earning dead celebrities

The fine folks at Forbes magazine are at it again. They just published their annual top-earning celebrities list! It`s funny how some people make more money dead than I ever will alive!

For instance, Albert Einstein. He’s been dead since 1955 but just earned $10 million dollars for his estate last year. That lands him at number 10 on the list.

Next up, John Lennon of the Beatles. Yoko is still getting checks. Lennon has been dead for almost 40 years but landed at number nine with $12 million dollars.

Mr. Cat in the Hat himself, Dr. Suess, is at number eight with $16 million and Prince ranked seven on the top-earning dead celebrities list, with $18 million dollars earning in the last 12 months.

Recently deceased, Tom Petty, made $20 million. Bob Marley landed fifth on the Forbes list with $23 million. While Elvis, who many people believe is still alive on an island somewhere eating grapes and getting foot rubs, landed at fourth on the top-earning dead celebrities list bringing in $35 million dollars!

Others on the list include Mohammed Ali, Frank Sinatra, Bruce Lee and Paul Walker. Peanuts creator, Charles Shultz, landed near the top of the list earning $38 million in the last year!

But the top-earning dead celebrity, bringing in $75 million in the last 12 months, is the king of pop himself, Michael Jackson.