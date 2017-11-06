Golf ‘classic’ honors the late American Sniper, Chris Kyle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON -- The legacy of the late Chris Kyle lives on in books, movies, and now on the golf course. The American Sniper was honored at the first annual Chris Kyle Legendary Classic held at the Tierra Verde golf club in Arlington.

The tournament was hosted by Chris' widow , Taya Kyle.

"We know that the people of Texas have these huge hearts," Taya said. "They're giving it for first responders and the military men and women."

The golf 'classic' will raise funds for the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation which helps "enrich" marriages of military service members, first responders, and veterans.

"What they see on a daily basis is really, really dark, Taya added. "They see the worst of the world, they need one safe place to come home to and we take care of that safe place."

Taya also honored the fallen officers who helped save lives during the July 7 Dallas police ambush.