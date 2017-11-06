Former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile tells her haters to ‘go to hell!’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile has a message for all the haters,

"You know what I tell them? Go to hell. I'm going to tell my story."

She's spilling all the tea in her tell all book entitled "Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-Ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House."

In her book, Brazile said she thought about replacing Hillary Clinton with Joe Biden, who was Vice President at the time.

"I was under tremendous pressure, after Secretary Clinton fainted, to have a quote unquote Plan B. I didn't want a Plan B. Plan A was great for me," Brazile told ABC.

She also claims the whole Democratic nomination was rigged for Clinton to win over Bernie Sanders! Needless to say, the Dems are not happy about that. At all.

"Well I can tell you that I am angry, certainly, and I'm angry not just for myself but for the millions and millions of people who participated in the Democratic primary process," Bernie Sanders' former Campaign Manager, Jeff Weaver said.

Are they surprised? Nope, not really.

When Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren was asked if she believed the notion was rigged, she replied "yes." You better believe President Trump took full advantage of the opportunity to move the spotlight away from his drama with Russia.

Before leaving on his trip to Asia, Trump told reporters, "You ought to look at Hillary Clinton, and you ought to look at the new book that was just put out by Donna Brazile, where she basically bought the DNC and she stole the election from Bernie."

Miss Brazile will get the last word, though, and sure as hell won't be silenced, "I say go to hell because why am I supposed to be the only person that is unable to tell my story?"