SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX — Several people have been shot inside a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

That’s about 30 miles east of San Antonio.

Witnesses say someone walked into First Baptist Church around 11:30 this morning, just as Sunday service was beginning, and opened fire. Authorities have confirmed that the shooter is dead. There is no word on how many people were injured.

JUST IN: Witness says as many as 20 shots fired at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas https://t.co/ZC919cZoUC — CNN (@CNN) November 5, 2017

Families in tears wait to see if their family and friends are safe. Praying for the safety of all those involved. pic.twitter.com/yjzK7lZJ1S — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 5, 2017

DEVELOPING: Shooting at Texas baptist church in Sutherland Springs as police report multiple victims of 'active gunman' pic.twitter.com/2ckI2B45c9 — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) November 5, 2017

Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon. https://t.co/KMCRmOPkiM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017

