Cowboys conquer Chiefs for third straight win

ARLINGTON, TX — Ezekiel Elliott was back on the field thanks to a last minute court ruling, as the Cowboys faced off against the Chiefs.

Well the Boys needed every ounce of effort but they notched maybe their biggest win of the year, 28-17 over KC.

“It’s huge, especially after a couple of those close losses that put us at 2-3,” Dak Prescott said. “To stay focused just to stay within ourselves and what we want to do and believe in ourselves as a team.”

With superstars like Dak, Dez and Zeke it was Cole Beasley and Terrance Williams both having their best games of the year to help Dallas pull of the W.

“T-Will played out of his mind, I’m so happy for him, he’s a guy that’s selfless,” Ezekiel Elliott said post game of Williams’ huge performance. “It’s just great to see him go out there and get some big opportunities in the passing game and make those big plays when we need them down the stretch.”

And the defense came to play as well, holding the NFL’s #3 scoring offense to just 17 points… as well as forcing Alex Smith’s first interception of the year to help ice it.

“We have some young guys and they’re starting to step up,” said DeMarcus Lawrence. “You’re starting to take notice of what we can become.

The only potential bad news was Dez leaving the game with an apparent leg injury. Cowboys Nation better start crossing their fingers on that one.

“Just soreness, a little bruising, hopefully by the end of the week I’ll be fine,” Bryant said of his injury.

Now at 5-3, the Cowboys have won 3 straight and are feeling like the contender we thought they’d be. They get to prove it next week when they travel to play the defending NFC champs in Atlanta, as they try to keep this train rolling.