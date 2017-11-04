Whitley & Dwayne help Terrell’s tiny SWCC enter ‘A Different World!’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TERRELL -- There was dancing, singing, barbecue and pure joy at Southwestern Christian College Saturday morning, and it wasn't just coming from those related to the school.

"I'm so proud of this little school," actress Jasmine Guy told NewsFix on the SWCC campus. "We didn't know where we were going. I thought we were going to Hampton, to Howard, to Morehouse, some big... but this little bitty school won, and that's where we're going? I loved it."

For 125 student SWCC in Terrell, it was a 'Different World' Saturday, and if you recognize the names of Guy or Kadeem Hardison, you know why. The duo once known as Whitley Gilbert and Dwayne Wayne on the seminal late-80's, early-90's show, A Different World, was delivering a mega prize for the Rams: $150,000.

Why?

All for winning the Ford Drive2Greatness HBCU contest. Each HBCU in the country had a special hashtag, and the goal was to send the most tweet pics with that message. Southwestern Christian sent #FordSWCC more than 114,000 times, far outdistancing any other school.

"They were formidable opponents, but they had no chance!" SWCC President Dr. Ervin Seamster laughed.

The treat was that 150K, but in the moment it didn't get any better than hosting the couple who brought HBCU life into living across the US.

"It's crazy that we didn't even attend college but have really had an influence on people wanting to go to college," Hardison said.

No college, no matter for this pair. They changed the world in A Different World and changed SWCC on Saturday.