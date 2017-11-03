Twitter employee shuts down Trump’s account, Democrats turn on Clinton over rigged nomination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Donald Trump took off to Hawaii, Friday morning, starting his his 12-day trip to Asia.

"We'll be talking about trade, obviously North Korea. We'll be enlisting the help of a lot of people and countries," said Trump.

But if you tried searching for the president's Twitter handle Thursday around 7 p.m., you probably had trouble finding it.

That's because a Twitter employee reportedly shut-down the account on their last day of the job.

Pocahontas just stated that the Democrats, lead by the legendary Crooked Hillary Clinton, rigged the Primaries! Lets go FBI & Justice Dept. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

And now that the account is back, the president is getting slammed for calling Sen. Elizabeth Warren Pocahontas.

It didn't take long for warren to clap - back.

I understand your desperation to change the subject, @realDonaldTrump. Your campaign mgr was just indicted for conspiracy against the US. https://t.co/Bazcx4IbX2 — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) November 3, 2017

This comes after former DNC chairperson, Donna Brazile, dropped a bombshell in her new book.

She claims that an unethical agreement was signed between Hillary Clinton's campaign and the DNC, and that the democratic nomination was rigged for Clinton, over Sanders.

Warren told CNN's Jake Tapper that she does believe that the DNC nomination was rigged.

But she's apparently not the only Democrat turning on the former presidential candidate.

"I'm angry. The rank and file of the democratic party should choose the nominee of the party, not party elites. that has got to stop," said Sanders former campaign manager, Jeff Weaver.

Guess we'll have to wait and see what this'll mean for the party going forward.