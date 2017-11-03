Trump’s pick for top Agriculture post backs out amid Russia investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Robert Mueller's "Russia" investigation has now prompted President Trump's pick for the Department of Agriculture's Chief Scientist to suddenly drop out of consideration.

Sam Clovis told Trump the "political climate" makes it impossible for him to receive "fair consideration" for the gig. Clovis is talking about his "communication" with another former adviser on the Trump campaign, George Papadopoulos.

Papadopoulos recently pleaded guilty to making a false statement to the FBI regarding his relationship with Russia during the campaign.

"I think that Papadopoulos is an example of actually somebody doing the wrong thing," Press Sec. Sarah Huckabee told the media. "While the president's campaign did the right thing."

Trump insists there is "no collusion" on his part.

Regardless, Clovis might be right about this whole political climate, because there seems to be a never ending storm over the White House.