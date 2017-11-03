Shark Tank: Dallas edition!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Got what it takes to be on Shark Tank? Well, some Dallas-hopefuls are headed to Gilley's to spit out their best pitch.

"I’m here wanting to help South Dallas but the deals need to make sense,” says investor Bill Cawley.

Yep! The Real Estate Council put on the first ever local Shark Tank!

Entrepreneur Rodney Burchfeld says, "I really appreciate the real estate council for putting this event on. For spotlighting young entrepreneurs and startups like myself."

The program, obviously based on the hit show Shark Tank. The event features three projects being pitched to local real estate developers, AKA the sharks, for a chance to get a $500K investment!

"The project that I’m presenting is an aviation proposed development it is a $12.9 million project,” explained Burchfeld. “The project is a maintenance operation repair facility."

"I see so many people with land and great ideas in southern Dallas that would really benefit, in small projects, they never get connected with capital," Maria Schnider from Dallas Unity Fund said. "I think it’s a great idea, I hope they do this every year and really see the results of that.”

Mayor Rawlings and the O.G. shark himself, Mark Cuban, were there for an open discussion on the next money moves in Southern Dallas.

"I dreamed of a night like this where we could have hundreds and hundreds of people come and root on investors and projects in southern Dallas,” said Rawlings.

Let's just hope these future entrepreneurs can take their shark bait and turn it into something we can sink our teeth into!