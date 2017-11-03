× Netflix halts production of ‘House of Cards’ due to Kevin Spacey assault allegations

“House of Cards” is falling down.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Kevin Spacey’s talent agency and publicist have both said peace out to the actor.

Spacey has been rolling with the agency since 2009.

Oh, and while that was going on, Spacey’s foundation disappeared from the internet. The program was founded in 2010 and mentors kids as they pursue careers in the arts. But, as of Thursday night, both the website and Twitter account went dark.

All of this comes after eight people reached out to CNN saying Spacey turned the set of Netflix’s “House of Cards” into a hostile environment.

Workers called him a predator, saying their experiences included unwanted touching and some nasty comments, which were mostly directed to the guys on set. One former employee also said Spacey sexually assaulted him.

So because of all that, Netflix has stopped all production on season six of the show.

As for Weinstein, the sexual assault allegations are still going strong! The NYPD is investigating two claims of sexual assault coming from actress Paz de la Huerta.

She’s the latest to come forward. She reportedly told investigators that Weinstein raped her twice. So far, no charges against Weinstein have been filed.

When will it all end!?