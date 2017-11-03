Ezekiel Elliott granted administrative stay, will play Sunday against Chiefs

DALLAS – Ezekiel Elliott has been granted an administrative stay making him eligible to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The NFL Players’ Association filed a request for an administrative stay on Wednesday after Elliott lost his court case Tuesday making him have to serve his 6 game suspension. The emergency motion moved to appeal the decision that New York Judge Katherine Polk Failla made, denying the preliminary injunction that would keep Elliott on the field.

The Second Circuit of Appeals agreed with the NFL Players’ Association’s request on Friday agreeing that having Elliott serve his suspension while the courts decide their ruling wasn’t fundamentally fair.