East Texas woman accused of killing daughters in their sleep

MABANK - A mother in Henderson County is in jail this morning, accused of killing her two young daughters.

Police were called to a home in Mabank on Wednesday night to a report of a possible suicidal woman. When authorities arrived, they checked out the scene and were told that everything was fine.

Three hours later, a man called 911 from the same home to say the woman had shot her two daughters. Police found the bodies of the girls, 7-year-old KayLee and 5-year-old Kenlie.

The girls' mother, 29-year-old Sarah Nicole Henderson of Mabank, was arrested.

No motive for the killings have been determined.