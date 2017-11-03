Class Act: TCA senior is a leader in every field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADDISON, TX — It doesn’t matter which field he’s in, Andrew LaGassa is a leader and it’s what makes him our Class Act of the Week.

Andrew is a senior at Trinity Christian Academy where he has passionately pursued STEM education.

“I want to be an engineer,” Andrew said. “In college I’m looking to study either aerospace or mechanical engineering, so I feel that STEM, especially calculus and the honors engineering class taught by Ms. Wong gives a very good basis in order for me to achieve those goals.”

When he’s not calculating in class, he’s winning in the water as a member of the TCA swim team where he has placed at the state swim meets the last three years.

“What I like most about swimming is it’s both a team sport and an individual sport at the same time,” said Andrew. “With swimming you can’t just skimp by on what others do, you have to put in the work yourself… and then additionally that individual work you can do can be contributed to team events such as relays.”

Away from school he’s a life long Boy Scout, earning his way up to the rank of Eagle Scout with ten palms, meaning his earned ten merit badges more than required. He’s stayed a top leader of the scouts.

“As part of Boy Scouts I’ve been the senior patrol leader, the sea base crew leader which means I got to lead a group of good guys and we went down to the Florida Keys and went scuba diving for about a week, that was a lot of fun,” he said. “Recently I finished up being a junior assistant scout master, so I mentored the senior patrol leader that followed me.”

He’s already paving the way for future leaders, so whether it’s the classroom, the pool or the scouts, he’s leaving everywhere better than when he showed up.

