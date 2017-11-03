Astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison meets with Girl Scouts in Dallas after her new LEGO release

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Girl Scouts in North Texas got to see a LEGO in real life!

Dr. Mae Jemison, who was the first woman of color in space, joined the Girl Scouts at a luncheon today to honor some women who are calling the shots in Dallas.

"I don't know if I can go to space, but I can do amazing things like her," said one scout at the luncheon.

Mae Jemison's pretty cool.

She's been to space, she has a high school named after her, and now...she's a LEGO in the new Women of NASA set!

"I think everyone could say that they would love a LEGO after them and that's definitely showing that we're advancing in STEM," another scout said.

As these young ladies leave with a new mind for science, they know now that the sky actually isn't the limit after all!