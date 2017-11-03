31 North Texas high schools offer program to give students free college

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Some Dallas County high school students will be able to go to college for free, thanks to a new program that will send about 9,000 students to college.

The program is called Dallas County Promise and is being offered to 31 North Texas high schools.

To qualify, students must pledge their enrollment and fill out a financial aid form by January 31. The program will be funded by federal grants, scholarships and donors, regardless of grades or income.

