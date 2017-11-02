Thanksgiving 2017: Bring cash, it’s $30 a plate this year!

These days, anyone can throw down a basic Thanksgiving dinner, slap it together, add a pretty filter and post it on Instagram. But, when it comes to a real turkey day spread, it takes a pro and it costs money!

You know what we mean when we say real spread! All the fixings and more.

So, it’s no surprise that it can get pricey, but would you pay $30 for Thanksgiving dinner?

Well, at this get together your bag of ice and plates don’t count. We’re talking cold hard cash for a meal you may have always eaten for free in the past.

The debate started when Black&Sexy TV posted this question on twitter:

So the topic on the TL is Thanksgiving dinners? Would y’all actually pay FAMILY $30 for a meal you’ve always eaten for free? 🤔 #BrokeandSexy pic.twitter.com/wZ9ICMjY2t — BLACK&SEXY.TV (@BlackandSexyTV) November 1, 2017

And let’s just say – it was heated on both sides of the issue!

One person tweeted:

$30 is cheap as hell per person to come to Thanksgiving dinner and you didn't have to put in work? Sign me up! — COvert (@PearlofWisdomm) November 1, 2017

Another person tweeted:

If ur charging $30 to attend a thanksgiving gathering..I'm reporting you to the health department for not having a permit to sell food — Weebay (@RopeUhDOPE) November 1, 2017

Now $30 a plate does seem pretty steep. Especially since the average cost of the whole Thanksgiving dinner spread was $50 in 2016, according to Business Insider. Of course, that’s the cost without adult beverages.

So whether you fork over the money or not, the real question may be, are tips included?