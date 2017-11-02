Simon Says: Don’t you think the supermarket can be one offensive place?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Here’s a real “cereal killer.”

I’m sure you’ve heard about how Kellogg’s recently apologized when someone noticed something on a box of Corn Pops.

The cartoon Corn Pop cleaning the floor was too dark. Racial stereotype anyone?

hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor? this is teaching kids racism. pic.twitter.com/Nh7M7IFawW — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 24, 2017

Kellogg’s quickly got the word out about how it’s committed to diversity and inclusion and would change the artwork.

Kellogg is committed to diversity & inclusion. We did not intend to offend – we apologize. The artwork is updated & will be in stores soon. — Kellogg's (@KelloggsUS) October 24, 2017

Have you noticed we’ve been seeing more and more of these kinds of things lately?

Dove soap, Nivea body lotion, and Pepsi are just some of the companies who felt heat recently for not having the pulse of the public.

I get it. If these companies offended you, you have every right to avoid them.

We’ve definitely become a tough crowd, though. It seems a lot of us are looking at the world through “sensitivity goggles” these days. A lot has changed from just a generation ago when Al Jolson dressed in “black face” was considered acceptable.

Makes you feel uneasy, doesn’t it?

Well, do you get the same feeling walking the supermarket aisle and seeing Uncle Ben, Aunt Jemima, the Cream of Wheat guy, Eskimo pies and Chiquita Bananas?

I had an uncle who got offended when he drove by a Mercedes, because that was the car Hitler used to drive around in.

The bottom line: you can try to fix mistakes, but you are never going to be able to please everyone.

Let’s go back to the supermarket. There’s a lot more on those shelves that could piss people off.

I’m serious.

Don’t you think it’s possible someone would say:

Oreos are not racially balanced.

The Hawaiian Punch guy is a bully.

The McDonald's “Hamburglar” is a bad role model.

The Jolly Green Giant excludes little people.

The Pillsbury Doughboy doesn’t wear clothes.

The Kool-Aid guy is a home wrecker.

These are interesting times when it comes sensitivity.

Until things calm down, we're all gonna have to walk around on eggshells.

Of course, they’ll be gender neutral, non-white only, and cage-free egg shells!