Papa John’s blames the NFL for slicing sales!

If you know football, then you know Papa John's is the official pizza of the NFL, baby!

But this season, there's a flag on the play.

Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter says the NFL's national anthem controversy is taking a slice out of pizza sales.

Schnatter, also known as Mr. Papa John, jumped on a conference call Wednesday with investors and he wasn't shy about who he thinks is at fault. He blamed nFL leader Roger Goodell for not resolving the issue.

Here's the deal: Pizza sales aren't the only thing in a slump. So is NFL viewership; it’s down by 5%. Players kneeling during the National Anthem to protest racial inequality and other issues might just be the reason why.

Guess you can't make everyone happy, even if you are pizza!