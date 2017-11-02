OH, HELL NO! Student expelled, charged after smearing bloody tampons on dorm mate’s things!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD, CT-- If your "pissed off" level hasn't reached a level 10 today, this next story might take it there. The laundry list of dirt done to Chennel Rowe, a student at University of Hartford, is just wrong!

Her former dorm mate, Brianna Brochu, has been arrested after admitting to cops she secretly tampered with Rowe's belongings in an attempt to run her off.

"She got me out of the room after a month of spitting in my coconut oil, putting my toothbrush in places 'the sun doesn`t shine' and putting moldy clam dip in my lotion," Rowe explained to FOX 61.

Rowe only found out about Brochu's sinister stunts after she got sick and moved out their room. That's when Rowe's friends showed her Brochu's Instagram posts and videos, bragging about getting rid of "her Jamaican Barbie."

Rowe posted a Facebook detailing everything that happened between her and Brochu.

Brochu only thought she had come out as a winner. After the story went viral and the university launched an investigation, cops slapped Brochu with three charges. They include criminal mischief, breach of peace, and intimidation based on bigotry or bias, a hate crime.

Brochu has also been expelled from the university.