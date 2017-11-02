It’s been a year since family with transgender son had dinner with Texas AG: what’s changed for them since then?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON - "I`m in fourth grade," explains Max Briggle, "I like to do flips on the chin-up bar, the ukulele, and taekwondo, I`m a black belt, and I want to do baseball."

Max is a pretty typical active 9-year-old. Just to look - you wouldn't recognize max as transgender.

"He transitioned certainly like physically and socially," says his father, Adam, "but more so I think we all did. I think that`s the good way to put it because we had to come to realize who he really is."

You may remember Adam, Amber, Max and Lulu Briggle after their dinner with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his wife a year ago.

"It was cordial and they were warm and they were very respectful," says Adam. "We also walked in knowing that it was kind of a long shot to change somebody`s mind with one dinner."

"I`m disappointed that his office continued to put out statements supporting things like SB6 the originally bathroom bill," says Max's mother, Amber.

We contacted Texas Attorney General Paxton's office which responded by saying "we do not comment about private meetings involving Attorney General Paxton and his wife."

Since that dinner - Max has met Luke Skywalker at the Obama Whitehouse - yes THE Luke Skywalker and he even got his birth certificate changed from 'she' to 'he.'

"I cried, I cried," says Amber.

"Why?" said Max.

"I was so happy because I was really worried that we weren`t going to be able to get that taken care of and I knew that it was important to you [...] how did you feel when you found out or did it not matter to you?"

Max said, "I was kind of excited!"

But it`s not just max who`s been breaking down barriers, both parents have been advocating for equal rights for their son.

"We`ve been speaking, you went to a conference in DC," said Amber, "I spoke at a big fundraiser in Miami, I spoke today at UNT."

"There`s a lot of moms and dads who say a lot of what you`re saying," said Amber during a presentation at UNT, "like `what did I do wrong as a parent, why can`t my child accept themselves for who they are` [...] for me my belief is that, it`s the same child literally nothing about him has changed, except for his pronouns so why would I love him any less?"

While everyone may not understand or be accepting of the Briggles decisions to support their son`s changes - they hope their story helps those struggling to know they are loved.

"The hope is that somebody sees us" says Adam, "and that a family can work to that you can at least have people in your life that love you regardless of anything and then that could give them some hope."