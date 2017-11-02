Garland celebrates Dia de los Muertos!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARLAND - Halloween has come and gone, but there's another holiday that sweeps through right before Thanksgiving: Dia de los Muertos.

Yep! And in order to keep the celebrations going, Garland's historic downtown square transforms into a traditional Dia de los Muertos festival.

"It’s the first time we've partnered with Garland ISD, with the city, multiple departments, Parks and Recreation Department and the Office of Neighborhood Vitality to really create an event that welcomes and celebrates our very large Hispanic population on this very special holiday,” says Emily Goodrum, from The City Of Garland.

Now, the Day of the Dead isn't a sad holiday, it's not the same as Halloween and it's definitely not just about flowers, candy, and sugar skulls.

Mexico, other parts of Latin America and the United States all take part in Day of the Dead, honoring, cherishing and remembering those who are no longer with us.

"Dia de los Muertos is celebrating and remembering the dead. That way they're never forgotten, we still remember them and love them,” says Adriana Torres, a teacher at Garland High School. "A lot of our students in the Garland ISD district are Latinos so this is a great way to showcase their talent, showcase their culture and for them to feel proud of who they really are."

Not a bad way to celebrate life while you're still living!