All hail the Lion Queen! Beyonce is officially Nala in Disney’s Lion King

BURBANK, CA -- We've already got Donald Glover as our king, but now we have our queen!

Disney officially announced that Beyonce is playing Nala in the Lion King live-action remake!

We're not the only ones feeling the love! To sum it up, this is how the world feels about it:

Not only will we have the Childish Gambino/Beyonce collab of a lifetime, but they aren't the only ones gracing our screens in 2019. Be prepared for Chiwetel Ejiofor, who is going to be the big bad lion we all love to hate: Scar.

Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner will play the iconic duo Timon and Pumbaa, and John Oliver will bring his antics for Zazu.

Who can forget?! The O.G. James Earl Jones is coming back as Mufasa!

The line up is legendary, but forget the Lion King! Queen Bee will certainly slay all day as the Lion Queen!