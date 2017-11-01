Ruff Life: Lilly finds a home…with unlimited belly rubs!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- This cute girl is about the best present you could ever have land at your front door.

"Our partners at Duck Team 6 reached out to us because someone had dropped her off on one of their doorsteps," said Haley Edman of Dallas Pets Alive!.

Dallas Pets Alive! stuck with Lilly for the long run, making sure she was healthy and treated for heartworms.

"She waited 515 days to find that forever home," Edman said.

Now, she's not going anywhere!

"She's just a cuddler," said Shawn Slowinski who adopted Lilly. "She just likes to sit in your lap. Even though she's kind of big for a lap dog."

Shawn's girlfriend met Lilly while dog sitting for the foster family Lilly was living with.

It was love at first belly rub!

Lilly's sniffed her way right into their hearts, and it doesn't look like she plans on leaving.

"She just wants to meet everybody," Shawn said. "People dogs, she`s just super attentive to everybody. Just can't get enough love."

If you think you could help Dallas Pets Alive! by adopting or fostering an animal, check out their website.