New York has given folks there the green light to boogie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN - The New York City Council has just decided to ditch a 91-year-old law that prohibits dancing in bars.

The bill to repeal that law, which was presented by councilman Rafael Espinal from Brooklyn, passed in a 44 to 1 vote on Tuesday.

For almost a century, bars that wanted to host live acts or dance parties had to have a cabaret license, but the New York Times says only 97 of over 25 thousand businesses carry one.

Representatives there have been pushing for more legal dance joints after they saw a rise in unauthorized warehouse dance parties, which can be dangerous.

But the real question here is why was a law like this placed in the first place?

Officials say it was initially placed in 1926 to crack down on too many clubs and cabarets in the city.

Some think the law was racist, used to prevent interracial mingling.

Legendary entertainer Frank Sinatra protested the law in the 1950s, and refused to perform for a year.

At least one lawyer, however, says this old law isn't the problem. The real issue is the citt's other laws on the books.

But that is a battle that'll have to be fought another day.