Mansfield off duty officer shoots, kills family dog

MANSFIELD - A Mansfield family is wanting answers this morning after their family dog was shot and killed.

Carol Evans says that an off duty officer shot their Great Dane named Cezar this past Sunday.

It happened in the 4200 block of Iron Lane.

Evans said the officer was a neighbor and had known the family for years.

She says that she was out walking her dog when they saw the officer, who was off duty, and his pitbull and both dogs started barking.

That's when allegedly the officer pulled out a gun and fired. The officer reported that the Great Dane had charged at him.

Mansfield police are investigating.