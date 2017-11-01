Experts weigh in on maintaining mental health after a national tragedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- After witnessing ISIS, mass shootings, and natural disasters, it's easy to let yourself start living in fear.

"We create a fear that even in our day to day, like what happened yesterday, that we could be riding our bicycle or all of a sudden we find ourselves having an attack or having a loved one being lost," said best-selling author and healthy living expert, Dr. Fab Mancini.

But some people can go to the other extreme.

"If something keeps happening over and over and over again, it becomes commonplace, and they tend to get desensitized to the violence and the things that they`re seeing play out before them," said Dr. David Henderson, a board-certified psychiatrist at Four Stones Group.

So how do you strike a balance? How can you make sure you aren't living in fear, but also that you're empathetic to affected families?

"The first thing is to have compassion," Mancini said. "Compassion for the people that are being impacted by this. We don't have any control over what's happening, but we can control how we respond to what's happening."