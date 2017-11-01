Dairy Queen closing north Texas locations after filing for bankruptcy

CEDAR HILL -Dozens of Dairy Queens are closing after an Irving based franchisee has filed for bankruptcy.

Vasari LLC, a Dairy Queen franchisee, owns more than 70 dairy queen locations in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

The company will keep 45 restaurants opens.

Two locations that will be affected in north Texas are in Cedar Hill and Carrolton.

Vasari says the bankruptcy comes after the impact of Hurricane Harvey. They’re in prime “oil country” locations and have struggled surviving after oil prices have dramatically declined.