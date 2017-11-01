Company gives more vacation days to employees that don’t smoke

Posted 2:34 pm, November 1, 2017, by , Updated at 02:29PM, November 1, 2017

 

Talk about the perks of being an non-smoker.

A Japanese company gives non-smokers more vacation time.

The company has introduced a paid leave allowance to non-smokers, giving them an extra six days off per year.

Cigarette breaks, it estimates, take at least 15 minutes. So non-smokers complained to the company that they were working harder than people who ran out for a nicotine fix several times a day.

The company, after investigating, agreed, and the CEO set the new policy.

So far, four employees have quit.

 