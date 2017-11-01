Breaking Down the Latest in the Mueller investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Donald Trump is coming out and calling George Papadopoulos a liar.

No not that guy:

This guy:

He was a foreign policy advisor for the Trump campaign, who has already pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, so technically, you can say Trump's right.

Here's what he tweeted Tuesday morning:

The Fake News is working overtime. As Paul Manaforts lawyer said, there was "no collusion" and events mentioned took place long before he... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

....came to the campaign. Few people knew the young, low level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar. Check the DEMS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

Investigators wrote in the documents that Papadopoulos reached out to Trump campaign staff - about his meetings with Russian contacts.

"Look, this individual was the member of a volunteer advisory council that met one time over the course of a year,” said Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary. “I'd hardly call that some sort of regular adviser or as you want to push that he is like a senior member of the staff. He was not paid by the campaign."

So what’s next? Well, if you're a fan of President Trump, it's already clear to you: there's little connection between Papadopoulos and the president, and it's a reach to say otherwise.

If you're not a fan of the president, well you're hoping someone will sing like a canary as the star performer in "My Big Fat Greek Vetting" -- and out the president's Russian ties.

So who's ready for this drama to continue??