Arlington police officer shot in stand off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - An Arlington police officer is in the hospital this morning after getting shot in a stand off.

The officer was serving a warrant at a home in the 4300 block of Kelly Hill and Kelly Elliot roads yesterday when someone inside starting shooting and hit the officer in the leg.

A second officer was also shot in the hand and was treated at the scene.

The stand off lasted five hours before the suspect was shot and killed. Four other people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson sent out a tweet:

"At the hospital with our officer. Our officer is alert, stable and receiving excellent care. Thank you for your prayers of support."