Actor Jeremy Piven the latest to be accused of sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, CA -- Another day, another actor accused of sexual assault.

This time, a reality star is accusing actor Jeremy Piven of groping her when they were on the set of "Entourage." Ariane Bellamar tweeted:

Hey @jeremypiven! ‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies on the 🛋 without asking?? — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

‘Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the ass, looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a ‘beautiful couple’ we made? #MeToo https://t.co/liD7irs0o0 — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

Piven hasn't responded to Bellamar's claims yet, but just add him to the growing list of Hollywood big shots being accused of sexual assault.

Like Kevin Spacey, who's feeling the heat after actor Anthony Rapp accused the two-time Oscar winner of trying to seduce him at a party when Rapp was just 14-years old. Since the allegations came out, Netflix announced they "have decided to suspend production on 'House of Cards' until further notice."

To top things off, the man who started it all, Mister Weinstein himself, has been banned for life by the Producers Guild of America.

Looks like the "House of Cards" of Hollywood is starting to tumble down.