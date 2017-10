Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A suspect is in the hospital after being shot by a homeowner early Monday morning.

Police believe the man wanted to rob the home in Lake Highlands.

This happened in the 9500 block of Moss Farm Lane.

The homeowner said the man first rang his doorbell around 5am, then apologized for being at the wrong house.

A few minutes later he allegedly came back and tried to force his way in.

The homeowner shot the man several times. The suspect is in critical condition but expected to live.