Spice of Blythe: Halloween Candy and Wine Pairings

This Halloween, or should we say Hallo-wine, Blythe Beck and Mistress Julie take us through some wine and candy pairings!

First, they take a look at the sparkling wine (Blanc de Blanc) and Candy Corn combination.

Next, they indulge in some Skittles and Blythe's favorite, a light Pinot Grigio.

Taking a look at the reds, they try the Pinot Noir and Reese's Peanut Butter Cup combo.

Sticking with the reds, they move onto the lovable Snickers with caramel and nuts and pair it with a Cabernet.

Next, they move onto Starbursts and Moscato D'Asti - but NOT the citrus Starbursts!

Finally, they end it with a Tootsie Roll and Tawny Port combination!

Spice of Blythe: Happy Hallo-wine all over yourselves! That's right, find some of your favorite pairings, whether it be you favorite candy, some great wine, have fun pairing together and discovering the magic of wine and candy. In your house, it could Halloween all year long!