‘Act of terror:’ 8 dead, multiple people hit by Home Depot truck in New York, 1 in custody

NEW YORK, NY -- Up to 8 people were killed and 11 others were injured in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday when a rented Home Depot truck hit people on a bike path. According to WPIX, the attack is being investigated as a possible act of terror.

The driver of the truck, who was brandishing two fake guns and is now in custody, left the truck screaming and was shot by police.

One person on the scene tweeted "A car just ran over 2 people and then crashed into a school bus. I see two dead bodies and citibikes on the floor destroyed.”

"I saw the car crash so I ran up the bridge," an eye witness told PIX11's Myles Miller. "When I ran up the bridge, I saw this dude with two guns. The guy with the two guns, for some reason, was running around. He was getting chased. And then all of the sudden, four shots went off and we all just started running."

"This was an act of terror — a cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians going about their lives," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "This action was intended to break our spirit. But New Yorkers are strong. New Yorkers are resilient and our spirit will never be moved by an act of violence."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.