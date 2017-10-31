Halloween family events in the DFW today

DALLAS – It’s Halloween! Time for the kiddos to head out in their superhero and zombie costumes for some treats.

Mom and dad, if you’re looking for a family friendly event for some ghoulish fun tonight, we have a couple events in DFW you might want to check out.

You can head over to the “Street n’ Treat” at the Market Square on 120 Main Street in Grand Prairie. It’s a FREE event. There will be trick-or-treating, games, crafts and face painting. The fun begins at 6 pm.

Also you can try “Scare on the Square” in historic downtown McKinney. This is also a free event. The street will be closed off for your trick-or-treaters to go shop to shop for some treats. There will also be a costume contest and hayrides. This will start at 4pm.