Fort Worth woman dresses as ‘Whatawoman’ for Halloween

FORT WORTH - It's Halloween and one Fort Worth woman is turning heads both on the streets and on social media.

Renee Fujii decided to be a superhero this year to protect and serve her favorite restaurant, Whataburger.! So she turned herself into "Whatawoman."

The costume is entirely homemade! It is made from Whataburger drink cups, coffee cups, apple pie containers, chicken strip boxes and of course french fry containers.

People have been stopping to take selfies with the Texas superhero.