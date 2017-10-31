FDA warns too much black licorice could land you in the hospital!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVER SPRING, MD -- It's officially Halloween, an excuse to eat a scary amount of sweet treats.

Unless you're planning on eating yourself into a grave, the FDA says you might want to back off on the black licorice.

It apparently contains glycyrrihizin, which causes potassium levels in the body to fall. Researchers say that could lead to an irregular heart beat, high blood pressure or in a worst case scenario, land you in the hospital!

Before you replace your black licorice with red, this warning only effects folks older than 40 who might have a licorice fetish. Eating more than 2 ounces a day would be anything but a treat!